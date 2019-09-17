U.S. Justice Department Sues Edward Snowden Over New Memoir

Edward Snowden can be seen on a video screen while he talks about his book "Permanent Record: My Story" during a live broadcast. He also answered questions from the audience on September 17, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The U.S. government is suing former National Security Agency contractor Snowden, alleging he violated nondisclosure agreements by publishing a memoir.
picture alliance—dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
By MICHAEL BALSAMO / AP
2:45 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. government is suing former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, alleging he violated nondisclosure agreements by publishing a memoir.

The Justice Department announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

They say Snowden published the book without submitting it for a pre-publication review in violation of agreements he signed with the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency.

The government says it will seek to “recover all proceeds” from the book. The Justice Department says it won’t attempt to restrict the book’s publication or distribution.

The book was released Tuesday. It offers an expansive account of how he came to reveal secret details about the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and Internet activity in the name of national security.

Snowden lives in Russia to avoid arrest under the U.S. Espionage Act.

