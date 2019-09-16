If your front row invites to fashion week’s whirlwind of shows somehow got lost in the mail this season, fear not — you’re guaranteed full access to one of the most flamboyant presentations this fall with the sartorial lineup of The Masked Singer.

The singing competition meets guessing game, which relies heavily on over-the-top disguises to help its celebrity contestants keep their air of mystery, revealed all of their costumes for season 2 in a fashion show in Beverly Hills, following on the heels of New York Fashion Week. The show’s first season featured 12 performers (including Margaret Cho’s Poodle, Ricki Lake’s Raven, Gladys Knight’s Bee and champion T-Pain’s Monster among others), but thanks to its runaway success, season 2 will up the ante with a sixteen-strong lineup.

In a press release ahead of the premiere, FOX also noted its new masked singers “have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.” For those already doing the detective work, a preview clip also cites their collective 140 movie credits, 31 Billboard #1 hits, 7 Super Bowl appearances, 15 marriages, and 8 divorces.

The fashion show’s guests, which included all four of the show’s judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke — were introduced to this season’s ostentatious looks as models in costumes ranging from “The Egg” to “The Skeleton,” strutted down the runway in all of their thrilling (and at times, slightly terrifying) glory.

While viewers will be able to see all the costumes in action once season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 25, eager fans can get a sneak peek by looking at videos and photos of the fashion show below. It’s a spectacle not easily forgotten.

The Black Widow Spider

The Butterfly

The Eagle

The Egg

The Flamingo

The Flower

The Fox

The Ice Cream

The Leopard

The Panda

The Rottweiler

The Skeleton

The Thingamajig

The Tree

A fifteenth costume, “The Penguin,” has been revealed but, for reasons unknown, did not appear to waddle the runway. And the final look is still a surprise, set to be revealed by McCarthy during Sunday night’s Emmys broadcast. A tweet shared by Jeong featuring all sixteen silhouettes, however, suggests there’s perhaps a Disney princess-worthy gown happening?

While technically a show all about the music and not just the visuals, it’s clear that the flamingo is winning. And also the tree.

