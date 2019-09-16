Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Cut His Hair, and the Internet Is Inconsolable

There are a few things that every Stranger Things fan knows: Will’s mom will always save him, Eleven gets a lot of bloody noses (but never seems to have a tissue), and Steve Harrington has very good hair. One of those things has changed. Brace yourselves.

Joe Keery, who plays Steve with the good hair, shocked fans by debuting a new ‘do at a Chanel event on Thursday night in Los Angeles. You might even say that, wait for it, stranger things are happening with his new hair. Not only is Steve’s trademark high-flying, Farrah Fawcett-worthy Fabergé Organics groomed updo gone, but Keery has replaced it with a disheveled bowl cut with bangs — and the Internet may never recover.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend a Chanel event on September 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Stefanie Keenan—WireImage/Getty Images

Though it would seem to defy explanation, Keery’s new cut may have something to do with his upcoming role in CBS All Access’ comedy series No Activity. Or perhaps he’s just been inspired by the looks served in another Netflix project, Timothée Chalamet’s brooding Henry V vehicle The King? Whatever the reason, fans took to Twitter to express their bewilderment over the drastic makeover and work through the stages of grief as they mourn the loss of those luscious locks.

Now it’s just a question of waiting for comment from everyone’s (other) Hawkins fave Erica Sinclair, because she will undoubtedly have the best take.

