1 Firefighter Killed, Multiple Injured in Gas Explosion at Maine Nonprofit

One firefighter was killed and several others were injured Monday morning in an apparent propane gas explosion in the town of Farmington, Maine, a local official tells TIME.

State Rep. Scott Landry, who is also a Farmington selectman, says the explosion happened after firefighters responded to the scene when employees reported smelling propane gas.

Landry, who says he was on scene, says the explosion happened at a “brand new” office for Leap Inc., a nonprofit that helps adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities. The building was a central office with no patients, just six employees present—all of whom were evacuated prior to the explosion.

The explosion closed down roads in Farmington, a town of about 7,700 people about 35 miles northwest of the state capital, Augusta. It caused major traffic as emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The Maine Department of Transportation confirmed the building explosion, warning drivers that traffic is being rerouted.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills tweeted that she is monitoring the explosion and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause.

The Franklin County Regional Communications Center put out an advisory shortly after the explosion, warning all nonessential people to avoid the “large incident.”

News Center Maine reports that the explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. at the Leap Inc. learning facility on Farmington Falls Road.

Video of the aftermath of the explosion is being shared on social media, showing clouds of smoke and debris in the air.

