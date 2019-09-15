Protesters in Hong Kong once again defied a police ban Sunday to march through the enclave’s downtown districts in their push for greater political freedom.

Shopping malls, department stores and office buildings in the tourist and retail district of Causeway Bay pulled their shutters down around lunchtime as protesters began to congregate. Many carried the U.S. flag, and even banners for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, as they flooded the streets in their thousands chanting “Resist Beijing! Liberate Hong Kong!”

The former British colony’s democracy movement has repeatedly called for foreign intervention in its struggles with Beijing. Earlier on Sunday, a few dozen protesters gathered at the British consulate, waving Union Jacks and singing “God Save the Queen” as they petitioned Whitehall for assistance.

“I guess this is our last hope,” said 46-year-old marcher Selina, in reference to the appeals to Western powers for support. “Maybe with Trump or American help we can stop the police violence.”

“Americans care about freedom and rights and somehow I hope America will help us,” echoed Jackie, a 21-year-old student.

Sunday’s demonstrations come after a day of brawls across the city between protesters and pro-Beijing groups, with 25 people brought to hospital. A fire also broke out at the office of a pro-Beijing legislator.

Many protesters have threatened to escalate their campaign if the government does not meet their demands for, among other things, universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into what they say is the heavy handed way police have handled the demonstrations.

“When we say thing a quietly and peacefully and it doesn’t work you have to escalate,” Ken, a 46-year-old protester, told TIME. “We have no choice; give us a better choice.”

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been roiled by more than three months of unrest, which began as a series of demonstrations against a now withdrawn extradition bill. The movement quickly escalated into a full blown campaign for genuine democracy, with calls for the city’s leader to be elected by all eligible citizens instead of the small and carefully vetted electoral college that decides the appointment at present.

In recent weeks, calls for self-determination and even independence for Hong Kong have started to grow, leading a furious Beijing to denounce the protests as a separatist, color revolution.

Hong Kong was retroceded to China in 1997, after 156 years of British rule, but it’s 7.2 million people remain culturally and linguistically distinct from mainland Chinese.

—With reporting by Aria Hangyu Chen and Amy Gunia / Hong Kong

