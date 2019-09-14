Fox Business Network Host Lou Dobbs Tells Viewers President Donald Trump Makes Weekends 'Possible for Us All'

Lou Dobbs hosts "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at Fox Business Network Studios on December 13, 2018 in New York City.
Steven Ferdman—Getty Images
By Madeleine Carlisle
2:58 PM EDT

On Friday evening, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs told his viewers, “Have a great weekend. The President makes such a thing possible for us all.” Dobbs did not elaborate as to why or how President Donald Trump makes weekends possible.

Dobbs is a strong supporter of the President and often praises him on his show Lou Dobbs Tonight. His show has faced controversy in the past; he has argued that a “deep state” exists in the Justice Department to undermine Trump and he has been criticized for using anti-semitic language against Democratic donor George Soros.

On Sept. 12, Dobbs concluded his broadcast by praising Trump and the White House, adding, “The joint is hopping.”

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE