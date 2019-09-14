Three teenagers were shot at a football game on Friday night in Newport News, Va., and all three are expected to survive, police said on Twitter Saturday morning.

According to tweets from Newport News Police, officers responded to shots fired at the end of a high school football game at Todd Stadium around 9:30 p.m. They found a 14-year-old shooting victim in the parking lot who was taken to a local hospital. The game was between Woodside High School and Denbigh High School.

Police said they also found two more shooting victims, both 19-years-old, on Hidenwood Drive near the stadium, and transported both to a local hospital.

Per the tweets, the investigation is still ongoing.

The Newport News Police department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Newport News Police Chief Steven Drew told local media that he had been attending the football game when he heard the shots.

“There was a large crowd in the parking lot when we heard shots ring out,” he said to the Daily Press. “Kids running because they heard the gunfire … The scene was chaotic when it first happened.”

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.