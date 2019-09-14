Congo Confirms Over 3,000 Ebola Cases and Nearly 2,000 Deaths

Signposts on the premises of the UN peace mission "Monusco" point out symptoms, danger of infection and course of disease of Ebola. Congo's National Ebola Response Committee says confirmed Ebola deaths are nearing 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus have exceeded 3,000.
picture alliance—dpa/picture alliance via Getty I
By Associated Press
10:06 AM EDT

(KINSHASA, Congo) — Congo’s National Ebola Response Committee says confirmed Ebola deaths in the east of the sprawling African nation are nearing 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus have exceeded 3,000.

The committee released the latest numbers Friday after a discussion in Goma by the Catholic Church and the Anglican Church about efforts to help stem the spread of Ebola in communities. A mistrust of health workers and widespread security issues still threaten the fight against the second deadliest outbreak of Ebola in history in a region where armed groups have fought for decades over the mineral-rich land.

The committee reported 3,002 confirmed Ebola cases with 1,974 deaths.

The World Health Organization said Friday they recorded the lowest weekly incidence of Ebola since March 2019 with 40 new cases, but said it was unclear if this positive trend would continue.

