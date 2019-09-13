New York City Police arrested a 35-year-old man on Friday on the observation deck of the Empire State Building for wielding a sword and placing it across his chest, a spokesperson for the NYPD tells TIME. The man, whose name has not yet been made public, was behaving erratically — some local news reports also claimed he had threatened other patrons — and ordered to drop the weapon, to which he complied. He was then arrested and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear how he was able to get a sword past building security — including a screening that is “similar to airport security,” according to the building’s website. In a statement to TIME a building spokesperson said, “Earlier today there was an incident which was resolved without any interruption of Observatory operations or impact to any guests.”

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.