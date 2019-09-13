Woman Pleads Guilty To Charge of Financing Terrorism in Alabama

(TUSCALOOSA, Ala.) — A woman accused of trying to help al-Qaeda has pleaded guilty in Alabama to a charge of concealing terrorism financing.

Federal prosecutors say Alaa Mohd Abusaad entered the plea Friday during a hearing in federal court in Tuscaloosa.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Authorities arrested the one-time University of Alabama student last year. Court documents show Abusaad communicated over messaging programs with a person she didn’t know was an undercover FBI employee.

A statement from prosecutors shows she gave instructions on how to send money to the mujahedeen and included the comment: “You can’t have war without weapons.” Authorities say she also put the FBI in touch with someone who could get money to al-Qaeda.

A criminal information against the woman was filed Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Contact us at editors@time.com.