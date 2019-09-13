Millie Bobby Brown has responded to backlash over a video showing her faking a skincare routine. After Brown shared a video on Instagram over the weekend demonstrating how she uses her vegan skincare line for teenage girls, Florence by Mills, comments immediately began flowing in criticizing the Stranger Things star for pretending to use products like a face mist, scrub, wash and moisturizer.

“Are we going to ignore the fact she never put anything on her face?” one person commented. Others noted that Brown still had makeup on at the end of the video.

Brown has since deleted the video from her Instagram and replaced it with a screenshot from the Notes app explaining the thought process behind her decision.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” she wrote. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Watch Brown’s skincare video, which is still up on the Florence by Mills YouTube page, below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.