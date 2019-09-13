Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Jail for Her Role in College Admissions Cheating Scandal

Actor Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Friday for her role in the college admissions scandal, as federal prosecutors sought to send a message that privileged parents would be “equally subject to the law regardless of wealth or position.”

Federal prosecutors argued that incarceration was “the only meaningful sanction for these crimes,” and had asked that Huffman receive a one-month prison sentence.

Huffman, who appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday, is the first of more than 30 parents to be sentenced for their role in facilitating cheating and bribing athletic coaches to get their children into elite schools. In the months since prosecutors announced criminal charges against 51 people, observers have questioned whether any of the defendants would serve time in prison. In June, former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, the first person involved in the scandal to be sentenced, was not sentenced to time in prison.

One complicating factor has been a legal debate over whether any victim suffered a financial loss as a result of the bribery scheme—which could affect how lenient the sentences are. Federal probation officers, in conflict with prosecutors, concluded in a report this week that there was no victim of Huffman’s crime.

Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to have a proctor correct her eldest daughter’s SAT answers in 2017. She ultimately decided not to pursue the same scheme for her youngest daughter.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani last week, Huffman said there was “no justification for what I have done,” but explained that her “desperation to be a good mother” drove her to meddle with her daughter’s test score.

“I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair,” she wrote. “I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family.”

The charges against Huffman and other parents—and anticipation that they might not serve time in prison—have fueled conversations about racial and socioeconomic inequality in the criminal justice system and fairness in higher education, as those accused of bribing their way into elite schools also had access to legal advantages, including private tutors, expensive college counselors and powerful connections.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors mentioned the case of Kelley Williams-Bolar, a mother in Akron, Ohio who was convicted in 2011 on felony charges related to registering her daughters for public school under their grandfather’s address in a nearby district. She was sentenced to 10 days in jail, three years of probation, and fined $70,000. Her conviction was later reduced to a misdemeanor by then-Gov. John Kasich.

“I was a divorced mom, a black mom, living in an inner-city, just trying to make my way, trying to go to college, trying to start over again, and the justice system didn’t have any mercy on that at all,” Williams-Bolar told TIME this week. “The justice system is not just for everyone.”

Huffman’s sentence provides some insight into what other defendants in the admissions scandal can expect as their cases unfold. Talwani noted that Huffman did not involve her child in the scheme and paid a smaller bribe than many parents, given that some paid bribes as high as $6.5 million to secure their child a spot at an elite college.

Several defendants—including Full House actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters designated as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California—have pleaded not guilty and are proceeding to trial.

They could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Write to Katie Reilly at Katie.Reilly@time.com.