Democratic Debate Live: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and More Face Off in Houston

The third Democratic presidential primary debate is finally here. On Thursday night, for the first time, all the top-polling Democratic presidential candidates will face off on a DNC-sanctioned debate stage.

The debate — presented by ABC News in partnership Univision — will take place in Houston, Texas at Texas Southern University, a public, historically black university. It will air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ten candidates, who range the Democratic Party’s political spectrum, will vie for its future. Notably, former Vice President Joe Biden (a more moderate candidate) will face Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (a more progressive candidate) on the same stage for the first time. Most polls have them at no. 1 and no. 3 in the race, respectively.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (who is polling no. 2), California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who have consistently ranked in the top-tier in polls, will also face off.

The Democratic National Committee had announced that if more than ten candidates met the polling and fundraising thresholds by the deadline of Aug. 28 it would extend the debate to a second night. But despite efforts from candidates who were close to qualifying, only ten made it and the debate became officially one-night for the first time.

What issues will likely come up? Following the recent fear Hurricane Dorian cast over the Southeastern seaboard, and a seven-hour CNN town hall on Sept. 3, climate change will likely come up. And after multiple devastating mass shootings in August, gun control will also be a crucial issue. Past debates have also spent significant time on the major Democratic policy points of healthcare, immigration and the economy.

The debate will be broadcast on ABC News nationwide and stream on ABC News Live. Univision will air a Spanish translation. It will also be on streaming on Hulu Live, the Roku Channel, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News and Twitter.

Four people will moderate Thursday’s debate: ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC News World News Tonight Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos.

The candidates will have more time than they’ve had previously: each candidate will have one minute and 15 seconds to directly respond to questions from moderators and 45 seconds to respond to follow-up questions and rebuttals. They’ll give opening statements, but no closing statements.

As campaigns had last-minute chats about the debate and its rules, at least two candidates were reminded by aides that ABC was taking the event live, with no tape delay, meaning the network lacked an ability to bleep any profanity.

Here are live updates from the September Democratic Debate in Houston.

In order to qualify each candidate needed to get 2% or more support in at least four DNC-approved polls released between June 28 and Aug. 28. The candidates also needed at least 130,000 unique donors, with 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. The donations must have been received by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 28.

Here’s who’s on the stage Thursday night:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 50

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37

Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro, 44

California Sen. Kamala Harris, 54

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 59

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, 46

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, 44

In order of left to right, the candidates will stand as follows: Klobuchar, Booker, Buttigieg, Sanders, Biden, Warren, Harris, Yang, O’Rourke and Castro.

Candidates with higher polling averages will stand closer to the center of the stage.

How are the candidates polling?

According to RealClearPolitics’s national polling average on Sept. 12, the candidates in the debate have the following polling averages:

26.8% for Biden

17.3% for Sanders

16.8% for Warren

6.5% for Harris

4.8% for Buttigieg

3.0% for Yang

2.8% for O’Rourke

2.3% for Booker

1.2% for Klobuchar

1.0% for Castro

Who’s not on stage?

Three presidential candidates had met the donor requirements but hadn’t quite made the polling threshold by the deadline: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, self-help author Marianne Williamson and billionaire executive Tom Steyer, who had qualified in three of four required polls.

Seven candidates met none of the requirements: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; New York, N.Y., Mayor Bill de Blasio; Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak.

Seven candidates have dropped out of the race: Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, former West Virginia state senator Richard Ojeda, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, California Rep. Eric Swalwell and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who dropped out on Aug. 28 after facing the likelihood that she would not qualify for the third debate.

What to watch for on the debate stage

Political analysts told TIME to watch for a potential clash between Warren and Biden, who have never had to debate each other on a DNC stage before. The candidates could spar over their different visions of the party, or over specific policy issues like Medicare for All (Biden opposes, Warren supports).

Analysts also said to keep an eye on Warren and Sanders, who represent a similar left-wing of the party, and have largely avoided attacking each other so far. But that might change as the field narrows.

David Barker, a professor of government at American University, says viewers should watch for a combination of the three clashing at some point in the night.

“It may not happen… but everyone tuning in will be looking for it, and the debate moderators will be trying to make it happen,” he writes in an email. “And Biden and Warren, in particular, have a history of animosity.”

Biden could also face attacks from other candidates to his left, like Booker and Yang. Harris, who attacked the former vice president in the first debate for opposing busing, might go at him as well.

“Biden’s lead, while not enormous, has been pretty steady for a while now,” Seth Masket, a professor of political science at the University of Denver, writes in an email. “The other top-tier candidates realize that if they’re going to move into first place, they’re going to have to take him down a peg or two.”

Baker suggests keeping an eye on Harris, who he thinks might be “[t]he person with the most to gain or lose.” Her polling numbers have suffered lately, and she may try for another viral moment like in the first debate.

John Hudak, a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, says viewers should also watch for how the four “outer candidates,” Yang, Booker, Castro and Klobuchar try to stand out. Will their effort be strategic or theatric? Masket says they might take unorthodox policy positions or attack other candidates in an effort to draw attention to themselves.

John P. Koch, a senior lecturer and director of debate at Vanderbilt University, says viewers should also watch for how candidates respond to controversial questions, like whether they support de-criminalizing undocumented border crossings. “They have been criticized in earlier debates for taking positions on these questions and not staying focused on making this election a referendum on Trump,” he writes in an email.

Because it’s the first time all the top polling-candidates are on stage, Barker thinks this debate might have viewer’s attention more than others will down the road. He writes: “Generally speaking, this might be the most important debate of the season.”

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.