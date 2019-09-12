Hell hath no fury like a customer who was denied a Popeye’s chicken sandwich. The fast food chain discovered this on Thursday after they posted a joking tweet about a new “BYOB” chicken sandwich, suggesting that customers “bring your own bun” to make a chicken sandwich with their three piece chicken set.

“Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you just bring your own bun…Really it’s just three tenders…” they wrote in a tweet on their official account on Thursday morning.

Popeye’s chicken sandwich became the stuff of Internet legends after some spicy banter on Twitter with competitors Chik-fil-A and Wendy’s, which led to the chicken sandwich (which made its debut in August) being the center of a debate over who had the best offering. Consequently, Popeye’s sandwich was so popular that they sold out of their inventory, which was supposed to last until the end of September, within two weeks.

As might be expected, the Internet was less than amused with this joke, especially since it couldn’t be tempered with the soothing qualities of a chicken sandwich.

And so the chicken sandwich wars continue.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.