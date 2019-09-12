Those who delight in nightmares and not dreams when they close their eyes should consider booking a night at the Monster Suite, a hotel room that recreates the many spooky elements and monsters from Guillermo del Toro‘s otherworldly films.

The room’s design, which was created by Hotels.com, was inspired by del Toro’s “En Casa Con Mis Monstruos” exhibit at the Museo de las Artes in Guadalajara and is actually located on the museum’s grounds. In the suite, guests won’t be checking in for a night alone: an aquatic beast, a porcelain doll and hands clawing through the wall will be there to keep them company during their spooky stay.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

A night in the Monster Suite will also give guests the opportunity to take an exclusive nocturnal tour of the exhibit, which features over 900 installations from del Toro’s films, comics and personal collection. Those brave enough to book a night will need to act quickly – the suite will only be available for three nights, October 3-5.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.