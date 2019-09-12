El Paso Shooting Suspect Indicted On Murder Charge

In this handout photo provided by the El Paso Police Department, Patrick Crusius, 21, poses for a booking photo August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. An indictment announced Thursday charges Crusius in the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead.
Handout—El Paso Police Department via Ge
By Associated Press
1:22 PM EDT

EL PASO, Texas (AP) –– The suspect in the mass shooting in El Paso has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

An indictment announced Thursday charges 21-year-old Patrick Crusius in the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead. He is jailed without bond.

El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities say Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the shooting at a busy Walmart and believe he posted a racist, anti-immigrant screed online shortly before opening fire.

Most of those who died had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.

Federal authorities plan to bring separate capital murder charges against the suspect.

The Department of Justice is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE