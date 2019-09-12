Jersey Shore Star 'The Situation' Released From Federal Prison

(NEWARK, N.J.) — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

The 37-year-old reality television star’s publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

He took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing, “Turn up we free.”

Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion. He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison. At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

