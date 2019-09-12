Kim Kardashian West is dexterous when it comes to using social media to her advantage. So it should come as no surprise that seeing the contents of her phone was a source of excitement for Jimmy Fallon and his viewers when Kardashian West appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a friendly game of “Show Me Your Phone.”

The game, which is fairly self-explanatory from its title, began with Kardashian West and Fallon each randomly selecting an app on the other’s phone from which they would have to reveal their most recent activity. For Kardashian West, this meant showing her last text exchange with her husband, Kanye West, which was a message about the ranch that they recently acquired in Wyoming. For Fallon, however, things got a little more personal: he had to show the latest version of a song he was working on about a colonoscopy.

One of the most memorable moments of the night, however, was when Kardashian West had to show Fallon the last thing she searched for on the Internet, which led to her explaining the difficulty of using the restroom while wearing shape wear — the more you know!

Watch Kim Kardashian on Jimmy Fallon for the full “Show Me Your Phone” segment below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.