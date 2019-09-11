President Trump Claims Security Advisor John Bolton Didn't Get Along With Other Members of Team

National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton holds a news conference during his visit to Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, August 28, 2019. Speaking to reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump says Bolton wasn't getting along with other members of his administration.
By Associated Press
2:20 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says former national security adviser John Bolton was not aligned with his administration’s priorities.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office, Trump says Bolton wasn’t getting along with other members of his administration. Trump is also critical of Bolton comparing the effort to denuclearize North Korea to the “Libya model,” words which angered Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) ahead of their sit-down last year.

Bolton left the administration Tuesday after clashing with Trump on his efforts to hold negotiations with the Taliban and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Trump says he asked Bolton to resign, but Bolton claims he did so on his own accord.

Trump also tells reporters he disagreed with his former aide on Venezuela policy.

