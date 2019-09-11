Maryland police have arrested and charged a 73-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 82-year-old neighbor with a brick.

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit said that Chun Yong Oh, 73, murdered her neighbor Hwa Cha Pak, 82, in the garden of their senior apartment building in Bladensburg — a small town located 8.6 miles from central Washington, D.C.

According to police, on the morning of Sept. 8, officers from the Bladensburg Police Department discovered the 82-year-old in the garden of the senior building suffering from “upper body trauma,” during a welfare check.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, Prince George’s County Police said in a statement.

Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that Oh and the victim had been in a dispute prior to the murder and that Oh struck the 82-year-old “multiple times with a brick.”

Following the attack, Oh called 911 to report the murder, police said.

Oh is charged with first and second degree murder and is being held with no bond at the Department of Corrections.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.