Tallahassee Police have responded to a multiple stabbing incident on the morning of Sept. 11.

According to the police, the stabbing took place at a Dyke Industries, Inc. dealership in the city. The case is being investigated by the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit. Six people from the stabbing incident are being treated at the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital, according to a statement.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.