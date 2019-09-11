Boy, 7, Has His Disney Dream Come True After Donating Vacation Money to Help Hurricane Dorian Victims

A 7-year-old boy who donated the money he’d been saving for a trip to Disney World to feed evacuees from Hurricane Dorian was surprised with a reward for his good deed.

Jermaine Bell had saved up money for more than a year in hopes of going to Disney World for his birthday on Sept. 8. But as he saw Hurricane Dorian approach South Carolina, where he was visiting his grandmother earlier in September, he decided to use his savings to buy hot dogs, chips and water to give to anyone affected by the storm.

Though Bell, who lives with his mother in Florida, had appeared to give up on the idea of seeing Disney’s new Lion King exhibit, Disney got wind of the boy’s generosity. He was rewarded with a free trip to the Walt Disney World Resort later in September.

In a video posted by Disney Parks, Bell was surprised by Disney employees — including Mickey Mouse — outside his home in Florida as they commended him for his actions and informed him of his trip.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“When I saw everything, I was just super happy,” Bell said. “Mickey came out – I was just really happy.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.