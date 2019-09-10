'Storm Area 51' Originator Withdraws From Nevada Desert Event

Grace Capati looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A'Le'Inn, in Rachel, Nev., the closest town to Area 51, on July 22, 2019. The originator of the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax is citing concerns about organization and funding for withdrawing from an event called "Alienstock" scheduled next week in the remote Nevada desert.
John Locher—AP
By Associated Press
6:32 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS — The originator of the “Storm Area 51” internet hoax is citing concerns about organization and funding and has withdrawn from an event called “Alienstock” scheduled next week in the remote Nevada desert.

Matty Roberts said in interviews Tuesday in Las Vegas that he was worried the event hosted by innkeeper Connie West in the tiny town of Rachel might not succeed.

West tells The Associated Press she has 20 musical acts and two comedians booked for her Sept. 19-21 festival at the Little A’Le’Inn.

She says a stage is on the way and the show will go on.

Roberts and event producer Frank DiMaggio told the Las Vegas Review-Journal they’ll host a Sept. 19 event instead at a venue in downtown Las Vegas.

