Sen. Schumer to Try Again to Block President Trump's Border Wall Money Measure

In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote on blocking President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects like new schools to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By ANDREW TAYLOR / AP
10:13 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote to block President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects like new schools to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to prepared remarks Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer, who says the vote would give lawmakers a chance to block Trump “from stealing military funding from their states to foot the bill for an expensive and ineffective wall.”

A similar measure passed this spring with 12 Senate Republican votes but was vetoed by Trump. The rules allow Schumer to retry every few months.

The Pentagon has identified $3.6 billion worth of military construction projects it’s willing to kill to build 175 miles (282 kilometers) of border wall.

Trump says a wall would stop immigrants from entering the country illegally.

