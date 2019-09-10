The internet can pummel you with plenty of content that has zero hugs.

Some of these things are worthy of your attention. But they are far less important than a viral video of two pint-sized humans absolutely losing their minds at the sight of each other who are bringing cheer to the picture in New York City. In fact, it’s the most adorable thing surfacing on Facebook this week.

“This is just so beautiful,” Michael Cisneros captioned the viral video on Facebook capturing the moment shared by the two two-year-olds, Finnegan and Maxwell. “If we could all be like this.”

Cue the internet meltdown.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Turns out, they are “besties,” and the original video post has been shared more than 2,000 times.

It’s simple. They see each other. They react with high levels of glee, and they run to one another. They embrace. One of them has a toy. It’s mildly interesting. They erupt in laughter because life is a celebration. And they run together.

Their happiness is contagious, and has been shared by Alexndria Ocasio-Cortez and others.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.