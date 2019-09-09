No Bomb Found in Suspicious Vehicle Parked in Downtown Baltimore, Mayor Says

(BALTIMORE) — Baltimore’s mayor says police have not detected a bomb after investigating a suspicious vehicle in a downtown parking garage and evacuating nearby buildings.

Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said in a statement Monday afternoon that the area remains blocked off following the evacuations. He said precautionary sweeps will continue through the area for the next several hours. People whose vehicles are stuck downtown were encouraged to find another way home.

Authorities shut down a large swath of the city’s downtown Monday morning. Large office buildings, apartments and a shopping mall were affected.

One of the buildings that was evacuated is the headquarters of T. Rowe Price and also houses the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. People in some of the surrounding buildings were asked to shelter in place. No one was reported hurt.

