Man Dressed as Elmo Charged With Groping 14-Year-Old Girl in Times Square

People dressed as Cookie Monster and Elmo in Times Square in New York on Jan. 15, 2016.
Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:30 AM EDT

(NEW YORK) — A man dressed as the children’s character Elmo has been charged with groping a 14-year-old girl who posed for a photo with him in Times Square.

The New York Post says the man, Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, has denied the allegations through his lawyer. The Post says the 54-year-old man from Passaic, New Jersey, been released without bail after his arraignment Sunday on charges including forcible touching. Andrade-Pacheco was arrested Saturday evening. Authorities said he grabbed the girl’s buttocks.

The behavior of Times Square’s costumed characters became an issue several years ago, and New York police have fielded scores of complaints about aggressive solicitations for tips, forced touching, assaults and grand larceny.

In response, the city passed a 2016 law restricting the street performers to designated areas on Times Square’s pedestrian plaza.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE