House of Commons Speaker John Bercow Will Step Down Amid Brexit Chaos

(LONDON) — U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow says he will step down by the end of next month after a decade in the job.

Bercow told lawmakers that if Parliament votes Monday in favor of an early election, he will quit before the campaign. If they don’t he will quit Oct. 31 — the day Britain is due to leave the European Union.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He says he will quit both as speaker and as a member of Parliament.

Bercow has angered the Conservative government by repeatedly allowing lawmakers to seize control of Parliament’s agenda to steer the course of Brexit. He says he is simply fulfilling his role of letting Parliament have its say.

The Conservatives had said they would run against Bercow in the next national election, breaking a convention that the speaker be elected unopposed.

Contact us at editors@time.com.