An Australian mansion with a million dollar listing is going viral for its spooky interiors that are more haunted house than Hearst Castle.

The home, which is located in Magill, SA, is called the Woodforde House and was built in 1856. It boasts two stories of ten rooms and a tiny chapel, a roof top and double cellars.

Those looking at the listing are should not be easily spooked, however; many of the rooms are decorated with skeletons, ghosts, ghouls and demonic mannequins and images, which the realtor kindly described as “not for the faint hearted.”

“Brave people only, leave the kids at home or keep them supervised” the agent, Anthony Toop wrote in a note on the listing, which also stated that the family who previously owned the home said that it’s equivalent to “the fun and good times as Mrs. Bates.”

Duly noted! Brave souls can see the house’s listing below.

