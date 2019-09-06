Prosecutors: In College Admissions Scam, Felicity Huffman's 'Moral Cluelessness' Warrants Jail Sentence

Actress Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse after facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
September 6, 2019

(BOSTON) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to a month in jail for her role in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office recommended in filings Friday in Boston federal court that Huffman spend 30 days in jail because she acted “out of a sense of entitlement, or at least moral cluelessness.” Huffman’s lawyers argued she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine instead.

Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, also wrote letters seeking leniency.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud charges for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13 in Boston federal court.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE