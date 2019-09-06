(NEW YORK) — A scientist who has collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Neil Gemmell, from the University of Otago in New Zealand, says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water.

He cautioned, though, that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones. But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

University of Otago geneticist Neil Gemmell poses with a beaker of water on the shores of Loch Ness after announcing the results of investigations into the environmental DNA present in Loch Ness in Drumnadrochit , Scotland, on September 5, 2019. ANDY BUCHANAN—AFP/Getty Images

The DNA project found no evidence to support the notion that the monster is a long-necked ancient reptile called a plesiosaur.

Loch Ness is the largest and second deepest body of fresh water in the British Isles.

