A pair of students in India who went viral for performing some major gymnastic feats on their way to school will now be training full-time as gymnasts as a result of their Internet-famous video.

According to The Telegraph India, Jashika Khan and Mohammad Azajuddin, who became full-fledged social media sensations after a clip of them impressively cartwheeling and somersaulting during their walk to school went viral, have been selected by the National Sports Body to train as full-time gymnasts. The students had no previous experience with gymnastics and attempted the cartwheels and somersaults as a way to impress their dance teacher, who currently teaches them hip hop and B-boying.

The video, which has garnered over 2.5 million views so far, was notably shared by Olympic gold medalist and gymnast Nadia Comaneci and the Indian sports minister Kiren Rijiju. In her tweet, Comaneci noted that their tumbling was “awesome.”

Watch Jashika and Mohammad’s impressive way of getting to school below.

