Dallas Opera Cancels 2020 Placido Domingo Performance Over Harassment Allegations

Spanish tenor and conductor Placido Domingo takes a bow as he conducts the final dress rehearsal of 'Romeo et Juliette' at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, New York, New York on April 20, 2018.
Jack Vartoogian—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:51 PM EDT

The Dallas Opera has canceled a 2020 Placido Domingo event due to harassment and groping allegations against the opera superstar.

The opera said Thursday the gala had been set for March 11 but was taken off the calendar due to “ongoing developments regarding allegations made against” Domingo.

Eleven women have come forward in an AP story published Thursday with new allegations of sexual misconduct against Domingo.

In a statement, Domingo’s spokeswoman said the new allegations were riddled with inconsistencies, but she provided no specifics.

Spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer did not immediately respond to an email about the Dallas Opera’s performance cancellation.

Nine women previously told The Associated Press that they had been harassed by the star.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE