An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fired a gun during an attempted apprehension in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tells TIME.

ICE stopped the driver of a white box truck in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store. The driver started to drive in the direction of one of the agents after they identified themselves as ICE, according to an ICE spokesperson who spoke to the Associated Press. One agent fired at the vehicle shooting it twice, according to the AP, and the driver of the vehicle has not yet been found.

The FBI is now overseeing an investigation into whether this was a potential assault on a federal officer, according to the AP.

ICE contacted the Nashville police shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday to inform them of the shooting, a police department spokesperson says. “The Nashville PD was not involved except to protect the scene until the FBI and [Homeland Security Investigations] could mobilize and begin the investigation,” says the police spokesperson.

ICE and the FBI did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.

