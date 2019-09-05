Fire officials have called for mandatory evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire engulfed 1,400 acres in less than a day in Southern California.

According to the Riverside Fire Department, 509 firefighters are currently working on putting out the Tenaja wildfire. The fire is named after the road near where it started around 4 p.m. on Wednesday in La Cresta, Calif.

The Tenaja fire has spread to surrounding cities in Riverside County––including Murrieta, located 80 miles from Los Angeles.

The Murietta Valley School District announced it would be closed on Thursday and Riverside public health officials have put out a health warning, urging residents in affected areas to limit outdoor activity due to the smoke and ash produced by the wildfire.

“Ash and smoke can be hard on anyone to breathe, but especially those with lung disease,” Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health official said in a statement. “Everyone worries about the flames, but smoke can impact you even if you’re miles away from the fire.”

As of Thursday, fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

Here is what we know about the Tenaja fire in Southern California.

How much has burned

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports that as of Thursday the wildfire has burned through 1,400 acres of grass and brush and is just 7% contained.

The wildfire has not yet affected any homes, Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Jody Hagemann tells TIME.

About 415 homes and 1,200 residents have been evacuated since Wednesday, Hagemann says.

How did the fire start

According to CAL Fire, the Tenaja fire started at 4:43 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road in La Cresta.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the rapidly spreading fire had only burned through 25 acres when initially reported and within a few hours, it has spread to 994 acres.

CAL Fire said the fire is spreading at a “dangerous rate of speed,” and that the cause is still under investigation.

What areas are being evacuated

The County of Riverside Emergency Management Department has posted an evacuation map to advise residents who are within an evacuation area. Photo Courtesy of County of Riverside Emergency Management Department

On Wednesday, the Riverside County Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order to residents along the Trial Circle and in La Cresta as well as the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center.

As of Thursday, the fire department expanded the order to residents in Copper Canyon south of Calle del Oso Oro between Clinton Keith and Murrieta Creek as firefighters work on containing the fire.

The fire department has set up an evacuation center at Murrieta Mesa High School, located at 24801 Monroe Ave.

The County of Riverside Emergency Management Department has posted an evacuation map for residents to check if they are within an evacuation area.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.