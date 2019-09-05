Civil Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration Over Immigrant Health Care Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about immigration reform in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump’s immigration proposal will be a “merit-based system” that prioritizes high-skilled workers over those with family already in the country and does not address young undocumented immigrants that are part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. On Thursday, civil rights groups sued Trump's administration over the decision.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:49 PM EDT

(BOSTON) — Civil rights groups are suing President Donald Trump’s administration over its decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to remain in the country for medical treatment and other hardships.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit in Boston federal court Thursday challenging the Aug. 7 decision by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to end its “deferred action” program.

The program allows foreign nationals to work legally and receive health benefits for up to two years while they or their family members receive medical treatment.

A USCIS spokeswoman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The agency announced Monday it will continue processing deferral requests that were pending as of Aug. 7 after doctors, immigration lawyers and civil rights groups objected.

