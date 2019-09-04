The ongoing debate over a “No Deal” Brexit has taken center stage in Parliament of late, but it got a reprieve from the unusual behavior of Conservative MP and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who raised eyebrows for slouching in the Commons.

Rees-Mogg was called out by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas for his questionable posture.

“The Leader of the House, who I have to say, with his body language this evening, has been so contemptuous of the house and the people,” she said, as other members of Parliament called for him to sit up. “The leader of the House has been spread across three seats, lying out as if that was something very boring for him to listen to.”

Rees-Mogg was also called out by another MP, Anna Turley, who took to Twitter to share her disapproval of his behavior on his bench, noting that she found Rees-Mogg to be the “physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our Parliament.”

The Internet, however, saw a little dark humor in the situation and wasted no time in using Photoshop to make Rees-Mogg a meme.

