'I Believe Him.' Scarlett Johansson Defends Woody Allen Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet ahead of the "Marriage Story" screening during during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.
Tristan Fewings—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:37 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Scarlett Johansson says that she’s standing by Woody Allen because, “I believe him.”

Much of Hollywood has distanced itself from the filmmaker since the MeToo movement prompted a re-examination of child sexual abuse allegations from his now-grown daughter, Dylan. Michael Caine, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig are among the actors who have publicly expressed regret over working with him.

“I love Woody,” Johansson told The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

Allen helped boost Johansson to the A-list. He directed her in “Match Point,” ”Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” She said she has spoken to Allen about the accusations and he maintains his innocence. He has never been criminally charged.

Johansson is active in women’s issues and was among early supporters of Time’s Up.

