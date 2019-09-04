Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Mad Men finale.

The last time viewers saw Sally Draper and Betty Hofstad, née Draper in the Mad Men finale, the pair were at pivotal crossroads in their respective lives: Betty had a terminal lung cancer diagnosis and Sally was maturing into womanhood.

Those who wanted more time with the mother-daughter duo, however, are in luck. January Jones and Kiernan Shipka, who played Betty and Sally, reunited for the Rodarte Spring/Summer 2020 collection, where they posed in resplendent, in strapless floral gowns and sheer pearl-embellished gloves, amid tons of silk blooms against a dreamy rococo backdrop.

The high fashion campaign, which also featured the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Yalitza Aparicio, and King Princess, was shared on Instagram by both Rodarte and Shipka, who posted a photo wit Jones from the campaign alongside a screenshot of the pair during the early seasons of Mad Men and appropriately captioned it, “The Drapers.”

See Betty and Sally in all their Rodarte glory below.

