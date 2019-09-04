SpongeBob Shows How to Nail an Exit Strategy With These Mega-Viral 'Ight Imma Head Out' Memes

SpongeBob memes rarely disappoint, and a new one that captures a very specific mood has currently ensnared the internet’s attention.

You’d be hard-pressed to scroll through social media right now without coming across a highly spreadable meme of the pineapple-dwelling creature dejectedly plopping down in his underwater easy chair.

Taking a screenshot from a 2001 episode “The Smoking Peanut,” the “Ight Imma Head Out” memes use a weary-looking SpongeBob looking so drained he’s, well, all dried out.

The “Imma Head Out” text serves as the punchline for any number of humorous situations that the internet at large would like to be excluded from.

See below for the unifying experience of the “Ight Imma Head Out” memes you’ll actually want to stick around for:

Even Cardi B has embraced it.

Of course, someone invoked the Area 51 meme.

And, also of course, things have already got meta:

