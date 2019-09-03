British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Call a New General Election After Brexit Defeat

(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will call for new general election.

Johnson spoke Tuesday night after suffering a major defeat in Parliament when rebels seized control of the Brexit agenda.

He says he will call for a new general election shortly. The measure will need a two-thirds majority in Parliament to set a new vote.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he wants legislation in place preventing a “no-deal” Brexit before agreeing to a new election.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Johnson still vows to leave the European Union by the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline despite the setback.

Opponents of a possible “no-deal” departure seem to have the upper hand.

Contact us at editors@time.com.