'It's Taken Me Years to Bounce Back.' Justin Bieber Reflects on 'Bad Decisions,' Drug Use in Confessional Instagram Post

Justin Bieber stops at the Buckingham Palace fountain to play a couple of songs with his guitar for Hailey Baldwin and fans on September 18, 2018 in London, England.
Ricky Vigil—GC Images
By Associated Press
5:34 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber is opening up about a string of “bad decisions” that led him to go from being a beloved teen performer to “the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world.”

In a very personal and introspective Instagram post , the pop star examines how childhood fame led to depression, lack of responsibility, “doing pretty heavy drugs” and becoming disrespectful to women. At age 18, he had “millions in the bank” but “no skills in the real world.”

Now 25, Bieber credited the support of friends, his Christian faith and his marriage with helping turn his life around.

He wrote: “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE