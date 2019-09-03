A Florida man discovered that he wasn’t the only person seeking shelter at his home ahead of Hurricane Dorian — a group of plucky frogs were also taking refuge in the surprising cover of a set of wind chimes in his yard.

In a post on Twitter, @PooltoyWolf revealed that he found the frogs when he went to put away their wind chimes before the hurricane arrived. Upon picking up the wind chimes, he discovered that there were some stealthy frogs hiding in the tube of nearly every wind chime, apparently also looking for some shelter from the impending storm.

In a later tweet, @PooltoyWolf shared that the frogs, who were all “safe and accounted for” later left the insulation of the wind chimes for the safe space of the “leafy palm fronds behind our backyard pool.”

See the intrepid frogs in the many states of their wind chimes habitat below.

