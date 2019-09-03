A little girl took a proactive approach to ensuring that she was drinking her preferred beverage this weekend when she took it upon herself to go to the bar for a glass of milk during a day at the pool.

In a video post shared by her father, who tweets from @IAmBenAnderson, the little girl, Myla, can be seen sitting at the bar with complete assurance before receiving a glass of milk from the bartender. In the caption, Anderson explained how the situation developed.

“My daughter is actually something else,” he wrote. “We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass.”

In a later tweet, he explained that she first asked for a bottle, but then decided that “a glass is fine,” upon being told that there were no baby bottles available.

A good reminder that refreshment comes to those who boldly ask for it — even for the smallest of us. See this resourceful little girl in action below.

