President Trump Seen at the Golf Course While Hurricane Dorian Approaches the U.S.

As Hurricane Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, slammed through the Bahamas en route towards the Southeastern United States, President Donald Trump was spotted on the links at a Trump-branded Virginia golf club.

The President has no plans listed on his public schedule for Monday. He was originally set to spend this weekend in Poland commemorating the start of World War II. However, that trip was canceled as the threat posed by Hurricane Dorian became more clear.

Trump was also seen at the golf course on Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says that Trump is being briefed on Hurricane Dorian “throughout the weekend.”

Trump frequently criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, for spending time golfing as President.

President Trump has been active on Twitter Monday as well. He has retweeted messages from the National Hurricane Center about the strength and path of Hurricane Dorian, and shared information about the attempted rescue of a boat on fire near California’s Santa Cruz island.

But earlier on Labor Day, Trump was tweeting about the economy and criticizing the president of the AFL-CIO, a union federation. He also attacked two of his favorite targets: the media and a group of young female Democratic lawmakers known as “The Squad.”

Trump also retweeted a Labor Day message from the White House’s official account.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.