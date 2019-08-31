Police say that two shooters have shot multiple people in and around the towns of Odessa and Midland, Texas. One of the shooters is reported at a Cinergy movie theater in Odessa, the other at a Home Depot in Odessa, according to the Midland Police Department. (An earlier report had pointed to a shooter at a theater in Midland.)

At 6:30 p.m. EST, Midland Police Department has confirmed that a shooter at the Odessa Cinergy theater has been killed. “There is no active shooter at this time,” the police department’s statement continued.

The shooters are believed to be shooting people from two separate vehicles — a USPS postal van and a small “gold/white” Toyota truck, police say. (They believe that the postal van was hijacked.)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20, according to the Associated Press.

“Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the Odessa Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Police have advised the public to stay away from the area and to stay indoors.

Multiple people businesses and schools were put on lockdown during the shooting, according to local news station CBS 7. Music City Mall in Odessa, Texas was closed during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

