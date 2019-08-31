Spanish Parents Sue After Acid Reflux Medication Mix Up Leaves Babies With 'Abnormal' Body Hair Growth

Angela Martínez holds her son Uriel as they walk in a park in Granada, south of Spain, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Uriel's body is covered in hair due to taking a hair-growing medicine containing minoxidil, wrongly labeled as omeprazole.
Sergio Ruiz—AP
By Associated Press
1:33 PM EDT

(MADRID) — Parents of babies and toddlers in Spain who have developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a pharmaceutical company that put a treatment for hair loss into packages meant for addressing acid reflux and other conditions.

Spanish health authorities have blamed the Minoxidil mix-up on Farma-Química Sur. They say the well-known topical treatment was put in packaging that was supposed to contain a syrup with omeprazole, which is used for stomach problems.

Spain’s Health Ministry has said at least 20 children from the age of a few weeks to two years have been affected.

The mother of a 10-month old boy said Saturday that families are getting preparing to file a joint lawsuit against Farma-Química Sur. The company has been closed down pending an official probe.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE