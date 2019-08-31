Trump Says His White House Secretary Was Dismissed After Making 'Hurtful' Comments About His Children to Reporters

Madeleine Westerhout watches as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday, Feb. 02, 2018.
Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:06 AM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his secretary was dismissed after making indiscreet remarks about his children and saying things that “were just a little bit hurtful.”

Madeleine Westerhout lost her job as director of Oval Office operations this week.

Trump says Westerhout’s reported remarks that he didn’t want to be photographed with daughter Tiffany are “just absolutely false.” He adds: “I love Tiffany. Tiffany’s a great person.”

Trump says Westerhout called him after the incident became public and “was very upset. She was down.” Trump says Westerhout volunteered that she “was drinking a little bit” at the time.

Westerhout’s comments reportedly came during an off-the-record dinner with journalists and White House staffers.

The Associated Press was not present at the gathering. Westerhout did not immediately return a request for comment.

