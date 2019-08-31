Governor Helps New Hampshire Woman Keep 'Excretory Act' Vanity License Plate After DMV Rejection

This Aug. 26, 2019 photo shows Wendy Auger standing by her vehicle in Rochester, N.H. The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Auger to surrender the plate, which reads "PB4WEGO." The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren't permitted. Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday, Aug. 28, he reached out to the division and "strongly urged them" to allow Auger to keep the plate. Auger, who was appealing the recall, said "I'm stoked."
By Associated Press
(ROCHESTER, N.H.) — New Hampshire’s governor has stepped in to help a woman keep a 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common phrase parents say.

The state Division of Motor Vehicles asked Wendy Auger to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The division said phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

She’s one of 92 New Hampshire drivers who received vanity plate recall letters this year. State records show there are 152,028 vanity plates on the road in New Hampshire.

Auger appealed the decision. She asked: “Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house?” And Seacoastonline.com reports Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he reached out to the division and “strongly urged them” to allow the Rochester woman to keep the plate. His input led the DMV to changing their decision.

Auger said she was “stoked,” telling CNN that the license plate “part of who we are as a family and who I am and there was zero reason for them to take it away.”

A DMV spokesperson said the current standards and recall procedures have been in place since July 2018, but that the state cannot comment on the specifics of Auger’s case. New Hampshire has been more restrictive in what it allows on vanity plates since a man won the right to have a “COPSLIE” plate in a 2014 state supreme court case.

