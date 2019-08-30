Coroner: Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died of Accidental Overdose

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim leaves the field during a pitching change in the eighth inning during a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 18, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Vaughn Ridley—Getty Images
By SCHUYLER DIXON / AP
4:10 PM EDT

(ARLINGTON, Texas) — A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.

The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.

